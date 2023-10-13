Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,234 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 5.7% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.91. 46,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,094. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $100.18.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

