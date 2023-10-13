Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.22.

TSE GWO opened at C$38.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The firm has a market cap of C$36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.64. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$27.99 and a one year high of C$41.28.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.07. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of C$5.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.0515247 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

