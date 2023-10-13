Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Upgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGYFree Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Greencore Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

