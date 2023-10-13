Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

GRGSF has been the topic of several research reports. Handelsbanken downgraded Grieg Seafood ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DNB Markets raised Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Shares of OTCMKTS GRGSF opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. Grieg Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

