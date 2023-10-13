Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) & Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Financial Analysis

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -272.51% -68.89% -55.17% Taboola.com -5.39% -0.86% -0.50%

Risk and Volatility

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $5.21 million 0.11 -$16.33 million N/A N/A Taboola.com $1.36 billion 0.86 -$11.98 million ($0.22) -17.73

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grom Social Enterprises and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88

Grom Social Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,487.30%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 25.51%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.