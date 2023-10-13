Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $251.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.30 and a 200 day moving average of $245.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $148.18 and a 1 year high of $277.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.00 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 44.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total value of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,609 shares of company stock worth $3,310,468. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.