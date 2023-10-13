Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.31. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 1,104 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $688.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0184 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 130.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 122,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 125,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.