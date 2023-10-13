GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $1,533.00 Average PT from Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

