GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $1,533.00 Average PT from Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.27.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK
GSK Stock Down 1.5 %
GSK stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GSK
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.