Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NMRA opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,664,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,818,553.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristina Burow bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $398,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,758,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,697.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,664,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,818,553.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,515,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,563,822.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

