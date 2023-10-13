Guggenheim Cuts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $55.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Spire Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SR opened at $57.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,375.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,375.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Spire by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 1,419.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

