Guggenheim Trims Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Target Price to $45.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. 58.com reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.13.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 150.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

