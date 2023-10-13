Haleon’s (HLN) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 280 ($3.43) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haleon from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 370 ($4.53) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Haleon from GBX 350 ($4.28) to GBX 340 ($4.16) in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Haleon from GBX 400 ($4.90) to GBX 378 ($4.63) in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.77) to GBX 387 ($4.74) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 332 ($4.06).

Get Haleon alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Haleon

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon Cuts Dividend

LON:HLN opened at GBX 338.20 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 328.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 330.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2,597.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84. Haleon has a twelve month low of GBX 263.15 ($3.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 357.65 ($4.38).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.