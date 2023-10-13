Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $24.82.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

