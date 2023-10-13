Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $252.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.47. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $148.93 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.