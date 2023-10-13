Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.