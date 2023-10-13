Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $603,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,263,000 after purchasing an additional 188,503 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,451,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 856,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $86.55 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.