Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Invests $278,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 267.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $227.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.74 and its 200 day moving average is $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

