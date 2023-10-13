Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New $273,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 0.3 %

Synopsys stock opened at $496.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $452.71 and a 200 day moving average of $426.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $502.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.