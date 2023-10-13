Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,912 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDT. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $337,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 35,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $23.94 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

