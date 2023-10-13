Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

