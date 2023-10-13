Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 53,523 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,625,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 45,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS MEAR opened at $49.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.