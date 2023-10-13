Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,389 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 531,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 323,220 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 168,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

