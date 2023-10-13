Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,925 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,925 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

