Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 530 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $383,399,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,170 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,079,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17,251.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1432 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.