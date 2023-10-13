Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

FMC Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

