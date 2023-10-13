Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 960 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
NYSE EMR opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.08 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
