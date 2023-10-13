Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

ETN stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

