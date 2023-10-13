Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,094 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $426,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at $26,624,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,228,900 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
HALO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 44,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 254.75% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
