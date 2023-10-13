Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hammer Technology Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of HMMR stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Hammer Technology has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.59.
Hammer Technology Company Profile
