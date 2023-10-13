Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 282.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.