Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.09

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 1736346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

