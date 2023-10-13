Head-To-Head Analysis: Safety Shot (SHOT) & The Competition

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Safety Shot to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safety Shot and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Shot Competitors 138 1118 1237 28 2.46

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 37.39%. Given Safety Shot’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Safety Shot has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -210.13% -211.48% -117.20% Safety Shot Competitors -14.98% 8.95% -7.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Safety Shot and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Safety Shot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safety Shot and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $6.20 million -$15.22 million -2.62 Safety Shot Competitors $4.57 billion $329.49 million 29.72

Safety Shot’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Safety Shot has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot’s rivals have a beta of 30.36, meaning that their average share price is 2,936% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safety Shot rivals beat Safety Shot on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Safety Shot Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

