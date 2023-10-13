Head to Head Review: EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) versus The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) and EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

The Pennant Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EUDA Health has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Pennant Group and EUDA Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 EUDA Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.11%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than EUDA Health.

This table compares The Pennant Group and EUDA Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 2.58% 14.16% 3.54% EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of EUDA Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Pennant Group and EUDA Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $473.24 million 0.67 $6.64 million $0.43 24.84 EUDA Health $8.87 million 4.50 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than EUDA Health.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats EUDA Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. The company operates home health, hospice, and senior living communities throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About EUDA Health

(Get Free Report)

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.