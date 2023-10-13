Head to Head Review: Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR) & LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) and LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of LendingTree shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Janover shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of LendingTree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Janover and LendingTree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janover 0 0 0 0 N/A LendingTree 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

LendingTree has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.79%. Given LendingTree’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LendingTree is more favorable than Janover.

This table compares Janover and LendingTree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janover $2.05 million 4.78 -$1.26 million N/A N/A LendingTree $984.99 million 0.17 -$187.95 million ($12.22) -1.02

Janover has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LendingTree.

Profitability

This table compares Janover and LendingTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janover N/A N/A N/A LendingTree -18.93% -13.25% -2.62%

Summary

Janover beats LendingTree on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janover

Janover Inc. engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages. The company was formerly known as Janover Ventures LLC and changed its name to Janover Inc. in March 2021. Janover Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services. The Consumer segment provides credit cards; personal, small business, student, and auto loans; deposit accounts; and other credit products, such as credit repair and debt settlement services. The Insurance segment includes information, tools, and access to insurance quote products, including home and automobile, through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers. In addition, the company offers QuoteWizard.com, a marketplace for insurance comparison; ValuePenguin, a personal finance website that offers consumers objective analysis on various financial topics from insurance to credit cards; and Stash, a consumer investing and banking platform that offers a suite of personal investment accounts, traditional and Roth IRAs, custodial investment accounts, and banking services, including checking accounts and debit cards with a Stock-Back rewards program. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

