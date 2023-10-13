Head to Head Survey: Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and Wheels Up Experience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surf Air Mobility $103.02 million 0.84 N/A N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience $1.58 billion 0.03 -$555.16 million ($23.48) -0.07

Surf Air Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheels Up Experience.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surf Air Mobility 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Surf Air Mobility and Wheels Up Experience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Surf Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $3.41, suggesting a potential upside of 174.60%. Wheels Up Experience has a consensus price target of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,432.93%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Surf Air Mobility.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience -38.75% -192.29% -26.39%

Summary

Surf Air Mobility beats Wheels Up Experience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

