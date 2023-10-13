Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Roth Mkm

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.40 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hecla Mining by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 279,688 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.