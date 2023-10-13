Helical (LON:HLCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $196.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 196 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 196.20 ($2.40), with a volume of 111964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27. The company has a market cap of £240.55 million, a PE ratio of -367.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.42.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Kaye purchased 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £1,353 ($1,656.06). Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

