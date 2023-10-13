Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $49.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HP opened at $41.92 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

