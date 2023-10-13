Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY) Downgraded to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Helvetia (OTC:HLVTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Helvetia Price Performance
Shares of Helvetia stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Helvetia has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.
About Helvetia
