Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 2.9 %

HES stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.84. The stock had a trading volume of 376,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average of $143.58. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $165.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

