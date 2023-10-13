HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.26

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.02.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
