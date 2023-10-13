Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $380.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after acquiring an additional 370,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,811,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 233,816 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,087,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

