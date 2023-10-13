Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $566,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. 242,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

