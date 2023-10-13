Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,177 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $42.44. 1,087,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,760,732. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

