Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 46,062 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 48.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 143,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,509. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

