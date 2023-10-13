Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IJR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.04. 583,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.24 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.