Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NKE traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $100.28. 1,746,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,247,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

