Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.88. The company had a trading volume of 428,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.37 and its 200 day moving average is $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

