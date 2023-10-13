Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 160.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,425 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. 2,377,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,002,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

