Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 95.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 736,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 1,279,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.